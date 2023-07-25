Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): India's Ayhika Mukherjee, World Number 135, upset World Number 26 Lily Zhang as Dabang Delhi TTC beat U Mumba TT 11-4 to register their second victory in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Monday.

Ayhika fought for every point and won 2-1 against Lily of the USA to lay the foundation for her franchise's victory.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer: Here Are Four Possible Clubs The French Striker Can Join if He Leaves PSG.

The first game saw a nail-biting battle as Lily and Ayhika showcased immaculate backhands to win points. In the end, it was the American paddler who pocketed the game through a golden point.

Both players continued their fighting spirit in the second game as well which went into the favour of Ayhika through a golden point. The West Bengal-born paddler showed tremendous mental fortitude as she won the decider through a golden point to clinch the match.

Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur Likely to be Banned By ICC for Two Games, Set to Receive Demerit Points Following Her Behaviour in IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd ODI 2023.

Earlier, Jon Persson defeated Manav Thakkar 3-0 in an exciting contest. Manav looked out of touch early on as Persson quickly reached 10-2 in the opening game before Manav earned six back-to-back points to enthral the audience. However, the Swedish paddler held his nerve to win the first game 11-8 with an accurate forehand.

The second game also saw the Surat-based paddler making Persson sweat for every point before the Dabang Delhi TTC player took the game by 11-8. Persson won the following game 11-7 with his incredible shots on both flanks.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Barbora Balazova beat Manav and Lily 2-1 in the third match (Mixed doubles) of the tie to further extend Dabang Delhi TTC's lead. The first game went to the U Mumba TT's pair by 11-5 before Sathiyan and Barbora clinched the next two 11-5, 11-8 to win the match.

World No. 18 Quadri Aruna defeated Sathiyan 2-1 in the penultimate tie but could not save U Mumba TT from a defeat. Quadri clinched the first two games 11-6, 11-6 before the Indian paddler took the third by 11-8 to take his franchise to win.

In the last match of the tie, Sreeja Akula beat Diya Chitale 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-8) to complete a perfect victory for Dabang Delhi TTC.

Tie Result:

Dabang Delhi TTC 11-4 U Mumba TT

Jon Persson 3-0 Manav Thakkar (11-8, 11-8, 11-7)Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 Lily Zhang (10-11, 11-10, 11-10)Sathiyan/Barbora 2-1 Manav/Lily (5-11, 11-5, 11-8)Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 1-2 Quadri Aruna (6-11, 6-11, 11-8)Sreeja Akula 3-0 Diya Chitale (11-8, 11-9, 11-8). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)