Some exciting matches are in store for fans in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on July 25. First up, Colombia are taking on South Korea in a Group H encounter at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, with the contest beginning at 7:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The day's second match would see hosts New Zealand lock horns with the Philippines at 11:00 am IST at the Wellington Regional Stadium. Switzerland will lock horns with Norway in the final match of the day, which is slated to get underway at the FMG Stadium Waikato, starting at 1:30 pm IST. Fans in India can watch live telecast of these matches on DD Sports and live streaming on the FanCode app and website. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany Registers Comprehensive 6–0 Win Over Morocco.

Today's Matches in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Gearing up for another day full of action! 💥#FIFAWWC | #BeyondGreatness — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 25, 2023

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Matches Live Telecast on DD Sports

🟢Women's FIFA World Cup 2023 #FIFAWWC Broadcast Schedule 25 July on DD Sports ⚡️Colombia vs South Korea - 7:30 am ⚡️New Zealand vs Philippines - 11 am ⚡️Switzerland vs Norway - 1:30 pm pic.twitter.com/lmFwECIMPc — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 24, 2023

