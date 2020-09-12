New York [US], September 12 (ANI): German tennis player Alexander Zverev came back from two sets down to secure a dramatic 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, US Open semi-final win over Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday (local time).

With this win, Zverev became the first German man to reach the US Open singles final since Michael Stich in 1994.

The 23-year-old player lost the first two sets but came back strongly in the third set with a 6-3 win. Zverev then carried on his momentum in the latter two sets to advance in his first Grand Slam final.

This was also the first time in his career that Zverev has fought back from two sets down to win a match.

The fifth-seeded Zverev will either play Dominic Thiem or Number three Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday. (ANI)

