Indian Premier League 2020 is set to kick off on September 19, 2020, with a match between record champions Mumbai Indians and last season's beaten finalists Chennai Super Kings. The cash-rich league was initially scheduled to take place in March 2020 but had to be postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic but was shifted to UAE. With just more than a week left for the start of IPL 2020, we take a look at all the latest news and updates related to it.

Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will be hosting the 51-day tournament in its entirety as all the games will be played behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed inside the ground to maintain special distancing protocols amid the current circumstances. This will be the second time that the competition will be played in the gulf country.

Ahead of the new season, teams have started their preparations and all the available players are taking part in vigorous training camps to get themselves back in shape after a lengthy lay-off due to the coronavirus outbreak. Several big-name players such as Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Sing, Lasith Malinga and Jason Roy have opted out of the tournament, with franchises except CSK replacing all the departing players in the squad.