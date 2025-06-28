Argentario (Italy), Jun 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat squeezed inside the cutline despite two double bogeys and three other bogeys in the second round of the Italian Open at the Argentario Golf Club.

However, the other Indian in the fray, Shubhankar Sharma missed yet another cut.

Ahlawat, who salvaged his second round with four birdies and an eagle despite a bunch of dropped shots, added 3-over 73 in the third round, as he is now T-76 with rounds of 70-71-73. He has had as many as four double bogeys in three days.

Sharma shot 73-74 with a bunch of bogeys, five on the first day and on the second day, besides three doubles in two days against a total of five birdies. He missed the cut by a big margin.

Angel Ayora was on the top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage after carding a five under par second round.

Overnight leader Dan Bradbury with 64-68 was second with 8-under par. He shared the second place with Frenchman Martin Couvra, Norway's Andreas Halvorsen and Germany's Marcel Schneider.

