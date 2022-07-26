Birmingham [UK], July 26 (ANI): Indian boxer Sanjeet, who is in Birmingham for his first ever Commonwealth Games, said on Monday that he is very excited to represent his country at the multi-sport event.

The Indian Boxing contingent comprising 12 boxers which includes four women and eight men arrived here at Birmingham to compete in Commonwealth Games 2022. With the aim to win medals for the country at the event, the pugilists wasted no time and started their practice sessions.

Just before the start of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the Indian boxers were training in Belfast (the capital of Northern Ireland) for the past two weeks.

"My practice and preparations for the Commonwealth Games are going really great. We were in Belfast for the past two weeks and had nice preparations there. Earlier, there used to be an issue of climate too. I got adjusted to the weather here," Sanjeet told ANI.

"I am very excited to represent my country in the games. Everyone is hoping that we get some medals. There is competition, it is always tough. I will give my 100 per cent," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Indian boxer Ashish Kumar Chaudhary had also said that he will be compensating for his Olympics loss at the prestigious event in Birmingham.

"Tokyo Olympics was my first major tournament in terms of games. The pressure was new for me but now I have the experience on how to handle these things and I think this time I will be able to do better and give my best," Ashish Kumar Chaudhary told ANI.

"I would like to fill the Olympics void over here at Commonwealth Games and I hope as well as I will try my best to compensate for that by winning a gold medal," he added.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 is being held from July 28 to August 8. (ANI)

