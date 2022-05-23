Birmingham, May 23 (AP) Aston Villa signed one of the most highly rated young players in French soccer by bringing in defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old Kamara, whose contract with Marseille is expiring this month, has signed a five-year deal with Villa. He was called up to the French national team's senior squad for the first time this month for upcoming Nations League matches.

Also Read | French Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz Goes Past Juan Ignacio Londero, Alexander Zverev Storms into Round 2.

"I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football," said Villa manager Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool great who played in the same position as Kamara.

Kamara helped Marseille finish in second place in the French league, so is swapping playing in the Champions League next season for a team that won't even be playing in Europe.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Concedes the Amount of Pressure Exerted by Liverpool.

Kamara came through the youth ranks at Marseille and has made more than a century of appearances for the team. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)