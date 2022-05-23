Paris [France], May 23 : Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday kicked off his French Open campaign with a win as he trounced Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 on his Court Philippe Chatrier debut. The teenager has taken the tennis world by storm this season with four titles, becoming the only player to defeat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back in Madrid. French Open 2022: Felix Auger Aliassime Survives Juan Pablo Varillas Scare, Moves to Second Round.

German third seed Alexander Zverev started his French Open campaign on Sunday with a clinical performance in a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 win against Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner. Tallon Griekspoor also reached the second round on his Paris debut, upsetting 25th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3.

