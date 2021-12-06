Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Shreyas Iyer had a memorable start to his Test career with the bat. He made his debut in the first Test match in Kanpur and scored a ton and a half-century finishing the series as the second-highest run-getter behind Mayank Agarwal scoring 202 runs at an impressive average of 50.50.

Shreyas Iyer's performance is going to make things difficult for senior cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara who have not been in the best of form with the bat of late.

Also Read | India A vs South Africa A Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd Unofficial Test: Get IND A vs SA A Match Live TV Telecast Details.

"I'm not thinking of cementing a place. We've got so much competition and players in good form, I just want to do well when I get an opportunity," said Shreyas Iyer after India's win over NZ in Mumbai.

Batting legend Rahul Dravid as head coach of the Indian team has been inspiring these youngsters as they have all trained under him at the junior level.

Also Read | IND vs NZ, 2nd Test 2021 Match Result: Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin Help India Defeat New Zealand by 372 Runs, Win Test Series 1-0.

"Dravid gives you confidence, we started off at India A. We've gelled really well, his work ethic and player management skills are amazing. It's great to chat with him even outside the field," said Shreyas Iyer about Rahul Dravid.

Runs against New Zealand ahead of the South Africa series are going to keep Iyer in a positive frame of mine. With the series being pushed back the players will also get a much-needed break.

"We've got a five-day break, look forward to make one," told Shreyas Iyer.

Birthday boy Iyer who turned 27 today had a memorable day as being the latest entrant into the Test side he got the opportunity to lift the trophy, which is a trend in the Indian team.

India after winning the Test series in Australia, and taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in England, are now targeting a similar sort of performance in South Africa as they have never won a Test series in the Rainbow Nation until now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)