Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 29 (ANI): NorthEast United FC head coach Vincenzo Annese called on his team to improve their away record as the Highlanders gear up to face Kerala Blasters FC in the latest fixture of Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Kochi, on Sunday.

NorthEast United FC returns to action after a break of 10 days following a 4-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC away from home. The Highlanders will be desperate to claim their first away victory of the season.

Also Read | David Warner in ‘Pathaan’? Here’s The Truth Behind Aussie Cricketer’s Appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Movie.

Kerala Blasters FC won convincingly with a scoreline of 3-0 in the reverse fixture and Annese's men will aim to deny the opportunity to the Blasters to do the double over them. Annese shed light on how Kerala Blasters FC is a strong opponent but urged his players to give their best from the first to the last minute.

"The mood is always positive for the new game because we've had enough time to rest and prepare for the game. We know the way they play, and we will change something for sure because Kerala Blasters FC is a team that's always amongst the top teams and a very competitive team. It's always hard to play them, especially at their home," Annese said in the official pre-match press conference.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Lucknow.

Talking about their preparations ahead of the game, he said, "We have prepared very well. We respect one of the most important clubs in India and they have the best support in the country. We try to think positively and will change a few things as we have a new player in our midfield (Joseba Beitia). We hope we can perform better away from home. We will try to play our style from the first minute to the final whistle."

The Highlanders have looked like a different team under the Annese, claiming the first victory and first points of the season under the Italian. Annese expressed his opinions on how he feels about the change in the club since his arrival and ending the league on a high.

"We are thinking about Kerala Blasters FC at the moment because it's going to be a tough fixture. Step-by-step we have other games and I would like to get the maximum points in the rest of the five matches because if you perform better, you can get a chance next season to be with the team. I love to enjoy myself here. I think I've made a positive change and I hope I can do better with the team. I learn game by game because I'm the first to criticise myself and I know that I can do better," Annese added as quoted by the ISL website.

NorthEast United FC would be without their captain and talisman, Wilmar Jordan Gil after the Colombian was sent off against Mumbai City FC in the last league fixture. Annese mentioned how the absence of Gil will hurt the team and how he expects other players to step up in his absence.

"It's going to be hard. It was hard in the second half against Mumbai City FC without him (Wilmar Gil). It's about psychology, without our captain it's going to be for us but we don't have any excuses. We have other players like Rochharzela and Romain (Philippoteaux) and I hope our Indian and foreign players coordinate well. I would love to perform better in our away games as we've been good in our home games. The games against FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan were an example that we are a team now, but we need to start performing in away matches and improve. It starts with the mentality," he stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)