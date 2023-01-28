Team India (IND) is expected to bounce back significantly when they take on New Zealand (NZ) in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series on January 29, Sunday at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Ardonamau, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The second T20I between India and New Zealand has a starting time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:30 PM IST. New Zealand secured an early 1-0 lead in the series following a 21-run win on Friday. India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I 2023, Lucknow Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

India's first T20I loss was a consequence of a couple of loose moments in the game from both bowling and batting outfits. Arshdeep Singh bowled an awful last over conceding 27 odd runs including a six of a no-ball, which allowed New Zealand to post a convincing 176-run total. It is least likely if skipper Hardik Pandya gives a concession to the left-arm pacer and picks him in the next fixture. In addition, while chasing, the hosts lost three wickets inside the powerplay, within the first 19 balls. The early dismissals were well-handed by the experienced duo of Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya until their ill-timed dismissals trembled the chase once again.

Ishan Kishan has failed to deliver with batting goods of late now. Post his double century against Bangladesh, the wicket-keeper batter has been unimpressive and might fear a replacement. Washington Sundar was the only standout performer from the Indian side who scalped two early wickets and later smashed a half century too. The bowling all-rounder is steadily cementing his place in the side. Hardik Pandya and Co. have a task on their hand when they next meet New Zealand on Sunday and will look to tie the series. Meanwhile, New Zealand will hope the Wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway continues his run-making spree.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in T20I

The two teams have competed in 23 T20Is against each other. India dominates the head-to-head record with 12 wins, whereas, New Zealand emerged victorious on 10 occasions. One match ended with no result.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023 Key Players

Key Players Suryakumar Yadav Washington Sundar Hardik Pandya Daryl Mitchell Devon Conway

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023 Mini Battles

Finn Allen against the pace attack of Umran Malik and Suryakumar Yadav vs the leg-spin of Ish Sodhi could be the key battles to look forward to. Axar Patel Wedding: Star Indian Cricketer Shares Pictures After Marrying Meha Patel (See Pics).

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023 will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Ardonamau, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on January 29 (Sunday). The starting time of the match is 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:30 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the India vs New Zealand series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 HD English, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telegu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports for the 2nd T20I between IND and NZ. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network will provide the Live Streaming of the 2nd T20I match between IND and NZ.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

NZ Likely Playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Dave Cleaver, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2023 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).