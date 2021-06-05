London [UK], June 5 (ANI): Former World number three Stanislas Wawrinka has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to his ongoing foot problems.

The Swiss star will continue his recovery from a left foot injury that required a procedure in March as per the ATP website. The three-time Grand Slam champion underwent an operation on his left foot earlier this year.

The 36-year-old has not played on the ATP Tour since his opening round defeat by Lloyd Harris at the Qatar Open in March. He is currently the No. 24 player in the ATP Rankings.

Stan Wawrinka had competed at the All England Club on 15 occasions, with quarter-final runs in 2014 (l. to Federer) and 2015 (l. to Gasquet).

Wawrinka is a 2014 Australian Open, the 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open champion. In doubles and team tennis for Switzerland, he has won a gold medal in the men's doubles event at the 2008 Summer Olympics, partnering with Roger Federer, and the Davis Cup in 2014.

The 2021 Wimbledon Championships start on June 28. (ANI)

