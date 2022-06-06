Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): As former Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane turned 34 today, the cricket fraternity rallied to shower their heartfelt wishes on the Indian batter.

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara took to his Twitter and wrote, "A very happy birthday brother @ajinkyarahane88 Wishing you happiness and success in the coming year. Enjoy your day!"

Also Read | Foul Play! As Gerard Pique and Shakira Separate Amid Cheating Allegations, Here's a Look at Five Famous Footballers Who Cheated on Their Partners.

"Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 Keep smiling. Have a fabulous year ahead," tweeted former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh.

Cricketer Robin Uthappa also tweeted, "Many happy returns of the day @ajinkyarahane88 wishing you the best for the year ahead!"

Also Read | David Warner, Steve Smith Included in Australia Side for First T20I vs Sri Lanka.

"192 international games, 8268 international runs. Here's wishing @ajinkyarahane88 a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia," tweeted the official handle of BCCI.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Rahane and called him 'one of the most underrated cricketers.'

"One of the most underrated cricketers and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win. Happy Birthday, @ajinkyarahane88. May God give you the strength to fight every challenge," Sehwag tweeted.

Rahane, known as a complete team man, led India to a renowned Test series win over Australia last year. After being bundled out for 36 in Adelaide. Rahane stepped in as the stand-in skipper in absence of Virat Kohli and managed to rally the team around to lead a remarkable fightback.

Rahane had made his T20I and ODI debut in 2011 against England while he played his first Test in 2013 against Australia.

In his career so far, Rahane has played 82 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India, scoring 8,268 runs across all formats of the game. The batter represented Mumbai in Ranji Trophy and also played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)