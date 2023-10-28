Dharamsala, Oct 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand here on Saturday.

Australia:

David Warner c&b Phillips 81

Travis Head b Phillips 109

Mitchell Marsh b Santner 36

Steven Smith c Boult b Phillips 18

Marnus Labuschagne c Ravindra b Santner 18

Glenn Maxwell c Boult b Neesham 41

Josh Inglis c Phillips b Boult 38

Pat Cummins lbw b Boult 37

Mitchell Starc c Neesham b Henry 1

Adam Zampa b Boult 0

Josh Hazlewood not out 0

Extras: (B-1, NB-2, W-6) 9

Total: (All out in 49.2 overs) 388

Fall of wickets: 1-175, 2-200, 3-228, 4-264, 5-274, 6-325, 7-387, 8-388, 9-388, 10-388

Bowling: Matt Henry 6.2-0-67-1, Trent Boult 10-0-77-3, Lockie Ferguson 3-0-38-0, Mitchell Santner 10-0-80-2, Glenn Phillips 10-0-37-3, Rachin Ravindra 8-0-56-0, James Neesham 2-0-32-1. MORE

