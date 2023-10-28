NED vs BAN Live Streaming Online: Netherlands and Bangladesh have won a game each in the 2023 World Cup in India and they will be looking for their second win of the campaign when the sides meet at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Bangla tigers head into the contest on the back of a drubbing at the hands of South Africa. Their ODI form in the build-up to the tournament was not good and the team has shown signs of a lack of confidence on the pitch. They will be confident though against a Dutch side who are still gaining experience at the big stage. Netherlands had a heavy defeat against the Australians but we have seen them play to the highest level against the Proteas so they will be up for this contest. Netherlands versus Bangladesh will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 2:00 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: South Africa Move to Top Position With Narrow Victory Against Pakistan, India at Second Place

Shakib Al Hasan has not been in the best of form for Bangladesh and this has had a detrimental effect on the performance of the team. Mahmudullah was the only saving grace for the team in the last match with a well-taken century and he will be keen to continue with the good run. Death bowling is a problem for the team and they will need to work on it.

Logan van Beek may have been expensive but managed to pick up four wickets against Australia. Bad de Leede is their premier batter but runs have not come for him in the past few games which is a cause of concern for the management. Opener Max O’Dawd is another player that is struggling for form but is likely to be retained in the playing eleven.

When is Netherlands vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Netherlands will lock horns against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 27. The NED vs BAN match will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata it will begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the NED vs BAN match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of Netherlands vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the Netherlands vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the NED vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the Netherlands vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). Bangladesh should win this game although it will be a very close contest.

