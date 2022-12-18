Doha, Dec 18 (AP) World Cup titles by nations:
Brazil 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Germany 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Italy 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
Argentina 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)
France 2 (1998, 2018)
Uruguay 2 (1930, 1950)
England 1 (1966)
Spain 1 (2010). (AP)
