Doha, Dec 18 (AP) World Cup titles by nations:

Brazil 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay 2 (1930, 1950)

England 1 (1966)

Spain 1 (2010). (AP)

