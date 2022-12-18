Shah Rukh who is promoting his upcoming film Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup final taught 'The Wonder Boy' of football Wayne Rooney his iconic signature pose ahead of the match. Ahead of the Argentina and France match, SRK along with former England Footballer Wayne Rooney were present for a live interaction, where the actor promoted his upcoming film Pathaan and ended up teaching his iconic pose. Shah Rukh Khan Makes Wayne Rooney Do The Famous SRK Pose During Pathaan Special Telecast at FIFA World Cup 2022 Final.

In the pictures, the duo was seen doing the signature open-arms SRK pose. One of the Twitter users shared the video. In his Dil To Pagal Hai, SRK danced in the rain to Chak Dhoom Dhoom in his arms open pose. Songtracks of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Main Hoon Naa, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna also feature the superstar incorporating his trademark pose.

On Saturday, SRK conducted the #AskSRK session, during which a fan asked him about whom he is supporting FIFA World Cup. One of the users, wrote, "Who are you supporting in World Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK," to which Pathaan actor replied, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also."

Meanwhile, Argentina came out all guns blazing as captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria's strikes gave Argentina a 2-0 lead in the first half against France in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Argentina led France 2-0 at halftime after Messi netted his sixth goal of the tournament and Angel Di Maria doubled the advantage from a thrilling counter-attack. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 'Pathaan' of Football, Says Wayne Rooney In Reply to Shah Rukh Khan's Question!

Coming back to SRK, his charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like Baazigar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zara, and many more. SRK is busy promoting director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Makers of Pathaan unveiled the first song "Besharam Rang" on Monday which got massive responses from the audience.

While several liked the peppy track, there're also who found "Besharam Rang" objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan and director Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.