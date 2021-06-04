Delhi, June 4: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee feels New Zealand will have an edge against India in the first-ever World Test Championship 2021 final. Speaking to ICC, Lee said, "I am thinking though with the experience of New Zealand because they have bowled in conditions which are similar back home, you talk about the ball moving around, you talk about something in the wicket, there will be a bit of something, it may be conducive to fast bowling, to swing bowling. So that is where I think that the Kiwis might have an advantage purely from that fact."

Commenting on the batting line-up of both India and New Zealand which will be on show in the marquee event, Lee feels both sides are evenly placed. "Now from a batting point of view, both sides have got batsmen that can play against swing bowling. But I think it comes down to bowling. I think whichever team bowls best will win the Test match final," Lee added. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, beginning June 18.

Talking about Hampshire Bowl as a venue, Lee said, "I think that it will be a venue that will offer a lot from a pitching perspective, it is not a super-fast wicket. I think there will be enough there for the bowlers. But I just hope it is a nice playing surface, I think that that is what they will provide." Live Cricket Streaming Online of England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Day 3: Watch ENG vs NZ Free Telecast on Sony SIX.

Brushing aside the doubts over the future of Test cricket, Lee backed the ICC World Test Championship merits. "I have got no doubt that it will be successful. I have got no doubt that people will want to be able to compete for the ICC World Test Championship. I mean, it has got a nice ring to it.

We compete for a World Cup when it comes to T20, 50-over cricket, why not Test cricket? Do not just go on, winning different stats, let us put the two best teams up against each other in a precious situation and see which one comes out on top. I think it has got a lot of merits," the Aussie added.

