HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

India and New Zealand Set for High-Stakes White-Ball Clash Description: India hosts New Zealand for an eight-match limited-overs series in January 2026, serving as the critical final preparation window for both teams ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Team India's Tour of Bangladesh Postponed; BCB Announces White-Ball Series With Men in Blue Postponed to August 2026.

The New Zealand tour of India 2026 is all set to commence this month, reaffirming its status as one of international cricket’s most competitive rivalries. Organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the series will feature three One Day Internationals (ODIs) followed by five T20 Internationals (T20Is), delivering high-intensity action as both nations fine-tune their squads for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The upcoming tour carries added excitement with the return of Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the ODI setup after a brief hiatus. For the visitors, the series marks a significant transition phase as they look to build depth in subcontinental conditions without veteran Kane Williamson, who has been rested for the assignment.

Squad Dynamics and Leadership

The Indian side will see a split in leadership across formats. Shubman Gill is expected to lead the ODI squad, while Suryakumar Yadav continues his tenure as the T20I captain. The series will also serve as a vital platform for players like Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh to solidify their spots in the World Cup roster.

New Zealand has opted for a fresh leadership structure for this tour, appointing Michael Bracewell as the ODI captain and Mitchell Santner to lead the T20I side. The Black Caps’ squads feature a mix of established stars like Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell alongside emerging talents such as Jayden Lennox and Kristian Clarke.

The Road to the T20 World Cup

The series follows a traditional white-ball structure, beginning with the 50-over matches before transitioning to the shortest format. Known for its high-scoring venues and spin-friendly tracks, the tour provides a true test of adaptability and temperament.

For the Indian management, the five T20Is represent the "final rehearsal" before they co-host the T20 World Cup in February. For the Black Caps, gaining exposure to varied Indian conditions at venues like Nagpur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram is seen as crucial to their global ambitions.

Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 2026 Live in India

Live Telecast: For viewers in the Indian subcontinent, the Star Sports Network remains the official television partner for the series. All eight matches will be broadcast live with comprehensive pre-match and post-match analysis.

Live Streaming: Digital streaming for the Indian market will be exclusively available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. Fans can access the matches in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu, with high-definition interactive features.

Global Broadcast Partners

The tour has secured a wide array of international broadcast partners to ensure fans worldwide can follow the action:

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ holds the exclusive rights for the Black Caps' faithful.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will provide live coverage.

Australia: Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports platform will stream all matches live.

USA/Canada: Willow TV remains the home for cricket in the North American market.

Schedule Highlights:

January 11, 14, 18: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd ODIs (Vadodara, Rajkot, Indore)

January 21 – 31: 5-match T20I Series (Nagpur, Raipur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram). ‘Let’s Not Get Into This’: BCCI Maintains Silence on Bangladeshi Players’ Participation in IPL Following Reports of Violent Incidents Against Hindu in Bangladesh.

Series Schedule and Context

The 2026 home season begins in earnest with the opening ODI in Vadodara—a landmark moment for the city's new international venue. The T20I leg will follow immediately after, concluding just one week before the World Cup opener.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2026 10:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).