Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir Frontier is set to host the "Save Wular Run with Borderman" marathon on October 12, 2025, as part of its environmental preservation initiative.

The event aims to promote environmental awareness, foster a sense of bonding with the local populace, and encourage youth to focus on positive goals, according to a release from Wular Half Marathon 2.0.

The T-shirt unveiling ceremony for the marathon was held at Hangul Officer's Institute, BSF Frontier HQ Humhama, in the presence of distinguished guests, including Satish S Khandare, IPS, ADG, HQ Spl DG (WC) Chandigarh, Soloman Minz, IPS, IG STC Kashmir, Ashok Yadav, IPS, IG, BSF Kashmir Ftr, and Shashank Anand, IPS, IG, BSF Jammu Ftr.

The marathon will feature three race formats: 5 km, 10 km, and 21.1 km, open to both males and females. Approximately 3000 participants from across the nation, specifically the Kashmir Valley, are expected to participate.

Free registration for the event has commenced. The event aims to identify local talent and sponsor them under the 'Khelo India scheme' of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for further training and participation in national and international running events.

Wular Half Marathon 2.0 seeks to protect the environmental crown of Kashmir, specifically the Wular Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in the Indian subcontinent. The event promotes environmental awareness, sportsmanship, and tourism in the valley under the logo "Save Wular, run with Borderman."

Recently, taking inspiration from one of the 'Mann Ki Baat' episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BSF has given special emphasis on imparting training to Indian breed dogs and has trained 150 such canines so far.

The new initiative of the BSF has resulted in the addition of a total of 150 Indian breed dogs to the BSF's dog squad teams. (ANI)

