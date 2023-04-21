Harare [Zimbabwe], April 21 (ANI): Zimbabwe will face Pakistan A team on their home soil for a six-match ODI series, which will play a key role in their preparations for the upcoming Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The hosts are bound to have one eye on the Cricket World Cup Qualifier during the one-day matches, as two spots remain at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 up for grabs.

The first one-day clash between Zimbabwe and Pakistan A team is scheduled to be played at Takashinga Cricket Club on May 17. While, the remaining matches of the ODI series will be played at Harare Sports Club on 19, 21, 23, 25, and 27 May.

Along with this, Zimbabwe will host the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Matches will be played across four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from June 18 to July 9. This event will see 10 teams competing for the two remaining places at the Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, USA, UAE, West Indies, and one of Ireland or South Africa, are the teams that will join Zimbabwe at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

While, Pakistan have already qualified for the Cricket World Cup, as well as Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, and New Zealand, and hosts India.

Ireland needs to sweep their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in May to automatically qualify for the showpiece event ahead of South Africa. Ireland will play their first match of the three-match ODI series on May 9. The second match will be played on 12th May and the final match will take place on 14th May. All matches will be played at the County Cricket Ground.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan A ODI series schedule:

1st match: May 17 at Takashinga Cricket Club2nd match: May 19 at Harare Sports Club3rd match: May 21 at Harare Sports Club4th match: May 23 at Harare Sports Club5th match: May 25 at Harare Sports Club6th match: May 27 at Harare Sports Club (ANI)

