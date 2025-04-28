Mumbai, April 28: Top-seeded Alexander Zverev got a warning from the umpire for taking a photo of a ball mark during the clay-court Madrid Open after complaining about electronic line-calling. The German player told umpire Mohamed Lahyani there was a “malfunction” with the system after a backhand from local favorite Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was called in while Zverev thought it had gone wide during their third-round match on Sunday. Novak Djokovic Loses to Matteo Arnaldi in Opening Round of Madrid Open 2025.

Alexander Zverev Takes Photo of Ball Mark at Madrid Open

Zverev then took a phone from his bag and took a photo of the mark, for which he received the warning for unsportsmanlike conduct. After winning 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), Zverev posted the picture in an Instagram story with the caption, “Just gonna leave this one here. This was called in. Interesting call,” flanked by two thinking emojis.

