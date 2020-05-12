SSB Constable Commits Suicide in Bihar's Gaya District

Gaya, May 12 (PTI) A constable of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Gurpa in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, an officer said.

The 32-year-old constable identified as Lalit Bhati shot himself at the SSB's 29th battalion camp at Gurpa when the other constables were having lunch, Commandant R K Singh said.

Bhati was first rushed to a nearby hospital and then to JPN hospital at Gaya where doctors declared him brought dead, Singh said.

The constable, a resident of Naya Gaon under Sikandara police station of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh is survived by his wife and two small children, the Commandant said.

