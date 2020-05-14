Stranded Migrants Gather Outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai for Their Trains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Over 1,000 stranded migrant labourers gathered at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kurla in Mumbai seeking to board trains for their home States, on Thursday."I am coming from Bhivandi and I am heading towards Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Our medical check-up has been conducted, now I am waiting here, we will go inside the Railway Station. I don't know what is the next procedure," said Ram Shankar, a migrant labourer. Migranst were seen standing in queues with heavy lugguage in their hands, along with their families at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. Another labourer, Lalji said that he is going back to UP's Gorakhpur."I have filled the form and given it to the police, now I am at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and I want to return to my village. I am ready to stay in 14-day quarantine as well but I have to return from here," he added. BEST buses have been arranged to bring the strated migrants from Mumbai to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. (ANI)

