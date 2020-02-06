Supreme Court Collegium Approves Five Judges of Karnataka HC to Be Made Permanent

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday approved the proposal for the appointment of five judges as the permanent judges of the Karnataka High Court.Justice Mohammad Nawaz, Justice HT Gowda Narendra Prasad, Justice Ashok G Nijagannavar, Justice Hethur P Sandesh and Justice Krishnan Natarajan have been made as permanent judges of the Karnataka High Court.The Karnataka High Court has a sanctioned strength of 62 judges (ANI)

