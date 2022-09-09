Lahore, Sep 9: Australia batting great Matthew Hayden on Friday was named as Pakistan's team mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in October-November, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This will be Hayden's second stint with the Pakistan side after being their consultant batting coach during last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, where the side reached the semifinals after defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the Super 10 league matches.Legends League Cricket: Bhilwara Kings Appoint Lalchand Rajput as Head Coach | LatestLY

"I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and can't wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion. I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday's win over India was brilliant. "I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

"I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can't wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room," said Hayden in an official statement. Hayden will join the Pakistan side in Brisbane on October 15, on the day when the Babar Azam-led side arrives in the country from Christchurch after competing in the T20I tri-series also involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

Pakistan is scheduled to play two warm-up games against England and Afghanistan before their tournament opener against India on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. "I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions, and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under. "I would like to offer my gratitude to Bank AlFalah who have once again partnered with us on this appointment and hope they will remain connected with the PCB," said PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.

