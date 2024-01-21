Rameswaram, January 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Arichalmunai, a southern tip in Tamil Nadu, in this district as part of his Ramayana-connect visits in the state, and paid floral tributes at the seashore. The PM also did 'pranayama' (breathing exercise) there. He also offered prayers using the sea water.

Modi, who stayed at Rameswaram overnight, drove to Arichalmunai, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built. Ram Setu, also known as Adam's Bridge, is said to have been constructed by Lord Ram with the help of the 'Vaanara sena' to travel to Lanka to wage war against Ravana. Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi To Offer Prayers in Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple at Dhanushkodi in Rameswaram.

On Sunday, the PM laid flowers on the beach and also paid floral tributes at a pillar erected there with the national emblem.Modi will later wind up his 3-day tour of Tamil Nadu, during which he inaugurated the Khelo India Games 2023 in Chennai on Friday. On Saturday, he visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy and Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temples in Srirangam and Rameswaram , respectively. PM Narendra Modi Participates in Rituals, Bathes in Sea and Holy Wells at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple (Watch Videos).

His visit to the Tamil Nadu temples with a Ramayana connect comes just ahead of the consecration of the grand Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Earlier this week, he also visited temples in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala that have a Ramayana relevance.