In a spiritual visit to Tamil Nadu on January 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. The Prime Minister, demonstrating a sacred ritual, took a holy dip in the Agni Theertham sea as part of his visit to the historic temple. The event, marked by PM Modi's participation in religious customs, was captured in videos, showcasing the significant cultural and spiritual moments in Rameswaram. PM Modi Performs 'Smaran' and 'Darshan' at Tamil Nadu Temple: Video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Performing Rituals at Rameshwaram's Sri Arumulu Ramanathaswamy Temple Goes Viral.

PM Narendra Modi Takes Holy Dip in the Sea in Rameswaram

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister also took a holy dip into the sea here. pic.twitter.com/v7BCSxdnSk — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Prime minister of India @narendramodi taking holy dip in Agni Theertham ahead of dharshan at Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy temple on Saturday. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/iawW81dll9 — Selwin Thanaraj M (@MSThanaraj) January 20, 2024

