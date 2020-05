Teaser of Salman Khan's 'Tere Bina' Song is out Now!

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Ahead of the official music release, actor Salman Khan on Sunday dropped the teaser of the recently announced music video 'Tere Bina'.The 32-second clip gives a brief glimpse of the full music video that will be released on Tuesday (May 12).The 54-year-old star took to Twitter to announce the launch of the teaser with the caption, "Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother's Day."The music video which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez was shot at Khan's farmhouse. The teaser shows snippets of the duo sharing some lovey-dovey moments.The song sung by Salman himself was set to tune by Ajay Bhatia while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. On Saturday, the actor had shared a video of him and Jacqueline having a chat with Waluscha de Sousa about nature and trying out new things amid the lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)