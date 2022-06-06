Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): B&H Photo Video listed two undisclosed Mac mini versions on the night of WWDC 2022.

According to GSM Arena, the first is a Mac mini with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that runs on Apple's yet-to-be-released M2 processor, while the second is a Mac mini-tower that runs on the M1 Pro chip.

Both devices have been listed just ahead of Cupertino's big software presentation, so it'll be intriguing to see why Apple would introduce new hardware now.

The Mac mini-tower model appears to be a step up from the standard Mac mini, which still employs the Apple M1 chipset from the first edition.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, revealed more data about Apple's next MacBook Air. Apple is expected to ship 6-7 million ultrabooks by the third quarter of this year, according to Kuo. The new laptops' release dates may be pushed back due to China's ongoing COVID restrictions. The two key suppliers for the next MacBook Air have been identified as Quanta and Foxconn, as reported by GSM Arena.

Apple is expected to provide four colour options, including silver, space grey, and gold, as well as a new hue that has yet to be revealed. According to reports, the new MacBook Air will have a 13-inch screen with a notch. MagSafe charging, Touch ID, and two USB-C connections will all be included on the laptop. According to previous rumours, an M2 chipset will be at the helm. (ANI)

