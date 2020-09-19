California [US], September 19 (ANI): Tech company Apple has announced the launch of its online store in India on September 23. The move will provide Indian customers with a way to buy Apple products directly from the company for the first time.

According to The Verge, Apple's senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O'Brien said in a statement, "We are proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities."

He added, "We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time."

With the launch of the online store, customers in India will be able to shop Apple's full range of products and get expert advice and support from Apple Specialists.

As reported by The Verge, India is becoming an increasingly important market for Apple. In recent years, Apple has started manufacturing some of its devices in the country- Foxconn started building the iPhone 11 near Chennai in India earlier this year, and the company has made other iPhone models in India since as early as 2017. (ANI)

