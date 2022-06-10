California [United States], June 9 (ANI): Apple announced the upcoming iOS 16 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, which is going to come up with many big changes including some great photo editing features.

On Monday, at the WWDC 2022 Grand Event, Apple unveiled their much-awaited 'iOS 16' which will be rolled out for every user at the September Launch Event.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Stat Highlights 1st T20I 2022: Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller Help Proteas End Hosts' 12-Match Winning Streak.

iOS 16 is coming up with many upgrades for the users. The main feature which is gathering a lot of attention is the 'Copy-Paste Photo Edits' feature, in which a user will be able to copy the edits made on a picture and paste them onto another picture. From texts to all the filters applied, every edit on the picture can be copied.

As per Mashable, to use this Photo App upgrade, the user simply needs to click on the three dots mentioned on top of the edited picture, and click on 'Copy Edits' to copy all the filters and text applied to it and then simply paste those edits to another picture which they want following the same steps and click on 'Paste Edits'.

Also Read | NZ vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2022 in Nottingham.

This upgrade on iOS 16 is going to be very useful for many users, as it will save time to edit a picture.

Apple gave access to iOS 16 to some Beta users who revealed the upgrades iOS 16 is coming up with.

iOS 16 will be compatible on all devices from iPhone8 and above and will be released with the much-awaited 'iPhone 14' lineup at Apple's September Launch Event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)