England (ENG) will meet New Zealand (NZ) at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham for the second match of the ongoing test series on 10 June 2022 (Friday). The test match is set to begin at 03:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for England vs New Zealand second test face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC Test Rankings 2022: Joe Root Rises to Second Spot After Match-Winning Ton vs New Zealand

Under the new leadership of Ben Stokes, England won their first test of the series against New Zealand and are currently leading by 1-0. The first test was bundled on the fourth day only when NZ put the target of 277 for the hosts in the second innings. Joe Root's unbeaten 115 led England to the victory with 5 wickets in hand. Mathew Potts was the leading wicket-taker of the first test who took four wickets in the first innings and three in the second. Joe Root was confirmed player of the match for his hundred not out.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Tom Blundell (NZ), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Ben Foakes (ENG) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Kane Williamson (NZ), Joe Root (ENG), Devon Conway (NZ) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Ben Stokes (ENG) could be our all-rounders

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Trent Boult (NZ), Matty Potts (ENG), James Anderson (ENG) could form the bowling attack

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tom Blundell (NZ), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Ben Foakes (ENG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Joe Root (ENG), Devon Conway (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Ben Stokes (ENG), Trent Boult (NZ), Matty Potts (ENG), James Anderson (ENG)

Joe Root (ENG) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Daryl Mitchell (NZ) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

