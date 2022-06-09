Just when India thought that they had the game and a series lead, Rassie van der Dussen awakened the inner power-hitter in him as he alongside David Miller guided South Africa to a mighty impressive victory over India in the 1st T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, June 9. The Proteas duo put together an unbeaten 131 run-stand that helped them overhaul India's 211/4 with seven wickets and five deliveries to spare. This was South Africa's highest-run chase in T20Is. And this defeat brought India's 12-game winning streak in T20Is, to an end. Rassie van der Dussen Scores Seventh T20I Fifty, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022

It was a packed crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium that cheered every time India got the upper hand in this contest. But the capacity crowd were left stunned and silent several times in the last 10 overs of the game when David Miller and later, Rassie van der Dussen plundered the Indian bowling to all parts of the ground and took South Africa to their record chase. Miller (64* off 31 balls) was the one who kept South Africa in the run-chase when his partner van der Dussen (75* off 46 deliveries) was finding it difficult. Later, the right-hander made the most of a reprieve and unleashed his own powerful shots. Miller continued his sensational form from the IPL and carried on from exactly where he left off, deservedly winning the player of the match award.

On the other hand, Indian bowlers had an off-day on the field. Barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who looked deadly at times, no other bowler could make much of an impact in the second innings, leaving a lot of concerns to be addressed by Rahul Dravid and co ahead of the second encounter in this series. Earlier, it was Ishan Kishan who starred with 76 runs off 28 deliveries that helped India score their highest total against South Africa in T20Is. Hardik Pandya also impressed on his return to the side with 31 runs off 12 deliveries. David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen Help South Africa Trump India in High-Scoring 1st T20I 2022, Proteas Go 1–0 Up

Here are some stat highlights from the match:

#This was South Africa's highest run-chase in T20Is

#India's 12-match winning streak came to an end with this result.

#This is the first time India has lost a T20I match while defending 200+.

#David Miller scored his fifth T20I fifty.

#Rassie van der Dussen struck his seventh T20I half-century.

#Ishan Kishan also reached his third T20I fifty.

India would aim to regroup and bounce back in the second T20I on Sunday, 12 June while South Africa will eye a second consecutive victory. Skipper Rishabh Pant, under pressure, would need his bowling attack to come good in the second game if India are to level the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2022 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).