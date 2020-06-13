Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Tech News | Beats Solo Pro Headphones Are USD 70 off for the First Time

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 08:54 PM IST
A+
A-
Tech News | Beats Solo Pro Headphones Are USD 70 off for the First Time

California [USA], June 13 (ANI): The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are now available for a more reasonable price i.e. USD 230 at Best Buy and Amazon.

The headphones which are USD 70 below their usual price is capable of tuning out unwanted sounds.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II Makes Appearance in First-Ever Public Video Call Extending Support to UK's COVID-19 Carers, Netizens Delighted (Watch Video).

According to the Verge, this is Beats' latest model, and it's just about as capable as Sony and Bose's flagship model in terms of build quality and battery life, despite now costing considerably less.

The wireless headphone actively blocks any external noise and uses real-time audio calibration.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Argentine Featuring in MAL vs BAR Line-Up.

Also, when you turn the noise-cancelling and transparency mode off, you will get up to 40 hours of battery life. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement