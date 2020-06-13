Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Argentine Featuring in MAL vs BAR Line-Up

Football Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 08:40 PM IST
A+
A-
Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Argentine Featuring in MAL vs BAR Line-Up
Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With Lionel Messi being away from the action for almost three months, fans around the world are eager to watch the Argentine play football again. And with Barcelona travelling to Son Miox to resume their title defence against Mallorca on June 13, there is a possibility of the little magician will be back in action. The Catalan giants are two points clear at the top of La Liga and will be hoping to get back on track. Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Lionel Messi is the leading goal scorer and assists provider in the league despite missing a couple of months at the start of the season due to a calf injury. Just like the other players, Lionel Messi was also in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic and his transition back to the training pitch hasn’t been a smooth one. From the past few weeks, the 32-year-old has been nursing a slight thigh problem which has raised doubts over his participation in this game. Barcelona Players Reportedly Asked Not to Tackle Lionel Messi Aggressively to Avoid Injury.

Will Lionel Messi Feature in Starting Line Up?

Barcelona received a huge set back when just days ahead of the season’s restart Lionel Messi suffered a thigh strain and missed a couple of training sessions with the squad. For at least a week the 32-year-old did not train with the entire team but Barcelona were not worried about any long-term damage. And the 32-year-old returned to team training this week and there were no reports of him feeling any discomfort.

Squad List

Ahead of the trip to Mallorca, Lionel Messi has been named in the 23-man Barcelona squad along with Luis Suarez and Samuel Umititi who were also given the medical green light. In the pre-match press conference when asked about the Argentine’s fitness, Quique Setien said ‘He's ready to play, he's perfectly okay. He's trained well, there is no problem’

This can only mean that Lionel Messi will feature in tonight’s game and with Luis Suarez coming back from a knee surgery it is expected that the 32-year-old will be included in the starting line-up against Mallorca.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight? La Liga 2019-20 Leo Messi Lionel Messi MAL vs BAR Line-Up Mallorca vs Barcelona Mallorca vs Barcelona Line-Up Messi Playing Tonight? RCD Mallorca vs FC Barcelona
You might also like
CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Takefusa Kubo and Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Spanish League Clash
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Takefusa Kubo and Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Spanish League Clash
Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
MLC vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga Football Match
Football

MLC vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga Football Match
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Hand Barcelona Major Injury Boost but With Caution Ahead of Mallorca Clash in La Liga 2019–20
Football

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Hand Barcelona Major Injury Boost but With Caution Ahead of Mallorca Clash in La Liga 2019–20
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Finals, Reignites Messi vs CR7 Debate (See Reactions)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Finals, Reignites Messi vs CR7 Debate (See Reactions)
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement