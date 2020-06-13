Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Argentine Featuring in MAL vs BAR Line-Up

With Lionel Messi being away from the action for almost three months, fans around the world are eager to watch the Argentine play football again. And with Barcelona travelling to Son Miox to resume their title defence against Mallorca on June 13, there is a possibility of the little magician will be back in action. The Catalan giants are two points clear at the top of La Liga and will be hoping to get back on track. Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Lionel Messi is the leading goal scorer and assists provider in the league despite missing a couple of months at the start of the season due to a calf injury. Just like the other players, Lionel Messi was also in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic and his transition back to the training pitch hasn’t been a smooth one. From the past few weeks, the 32-year-old has been nursing a slight thigh problem which has raised doubts over his participation in this game. Barcelona Players Reportedly Asked Not to Tackle Lionel Messi Aggressively to Avoid Injury.

Will Lionel Messi Feature in Starting Line Up?

Barcelona received a huge set back when just days ahead of the season’s restart Lionel Messi suffered a thigh strain and missed a couple of training sessions with the squad. For at least a week the 32-year-old did not train with the entire team but Barcelona were not worried about any long-term damage. And the 32-year-old returned to team training this week and there were no reports of him feeling any discomfort.

Squad List

Ahead of the trip to Mallorca, Lionel Messi has been named in the 23-man Barcelona squad along with Luis Suarez and Samuel Umititi who were also given the medical green light. In the pre-match press conference when asked about the Argentine’s fitness, Quique Setien said ‘He's ready to play, he's perfectly okay. He's trained well, there is no problem’

This can only mean that Lionel Messi will feature in tonight’s game and with Luis Suarez coming back from a knee surgery it is expected that the 32-year-old will be included in the starting line-up against Mallorca.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).