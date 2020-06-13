Queen Elizabeth II Makes Appearance in First-Ever Public Video Call Extending Support to UK’s COVID-19 Carers, Netizens Delighted (Watch Video)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II participated in her first-ever public video conference call along with daughter Princess Anne. She spoke to four carers about the challenges they faced while looking after people close to them during the coronavirus pandemic. The public call was a part of the Carers Week in the United Kingdom. As a part of the call which was posted on the royal family's social media accounts, she said, "Interesting listening to all your tales and stories and I am very impressed by what you have achieved already. I am very glad to have been able to join you today." Netizens said that they were delighted to see the Queen doing video conferencing. Clap for Our Carers: UK Unites to Show Their Gratitude to NHS Healthcare Workers! Watch Heart-Warming #ClapForCarers Videos.

Just like the Royal protocols following during physical interactions, the same was followed in physical interactions too. Elizabeth was last to join the call and the first to leave. The queen has been isolating with her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle over the past three months. She spoke to the carers for around 20 minutes on June 4. The Queen had logged in online from the castle's Oak Room. The Royal Family shared a glimpse of the interactions with the caption, "To mark #CarersWeek2020, The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @CarersTrust to find out more about the challenges they face."

During the call, Queen Elizabeth said, "I am very impressed by what you have achieved already. I am very glad to have been able to join you today." Talking about the call with the Queen, 24-year-old Alexandra Atkins, from the Welsh city of Swansea said, "What was really nice was that, while you could tell she had never done that kind of call for work before, she really took it in her stride."

After the interaction was posted on social media, netizens commented that they were glad to see the Queen interacting with people through a video call. Earlier this month, photos of the Queen riding a horse as the UK eases Covid-19 restrictions were widely shared on social media platforms.

