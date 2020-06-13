Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Queen Elizabeth II Makes Appearance in First-Ever Public Video Call Extending Support to UK’s COVID-19 Carers, Netizens Delighted (Watch Video)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 09:17 PM IST
A+
A-
Queen Elizabeth II Makes Appearance in First-Ever Public Video Call Extending Support to UK’s COVID-19 Carers, Netizens Delighted (Watch Video)
Queen Elizabeth II Makes Appearance in First-Ever Public Video Call (Photo Credits: Royal Family Twitter)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II participated in her first-ever public video conference call along with daughter Princess Anne. She spoke to four carers about the challenges they faced while looking after people close to them during the coronavirus pandemic. The public call was a part of the Carers Week in the United Kingdom. As a part of the call which was posted on the royal family's social media accounts, she said, "Interesting listening to all your tales and stories and I am very impressed by what you have achieved already. I am very glad to have been able to join you today." Netizens said that they were delighted to see the Queen doing video conferencing. Clap for Our Carers: UK Unites to Show Their Gratitude to NHS Healthcare Workers! Watch Heart-Warming #ClapForCarers Videos.

Just like the Royal protocols following during physical interactions, the same was followed in physical interactions too. Elizabeth was last to join the call and the first to leave. The queen has been isolating with her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle over the past three months. She spoke to the carers for around 20 minutes on June 4. The Queen had logged in online from the castle's Oak Room. The Royal Family shared a glimpse of the interactions with the caption, "To mark #CarersWeek2020, The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @CarersTrust to find out more about the challenges they face."

Queen Elizabeth II Addresses COVID-19 Carers:

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

Praises Poured into the Queen:

Praiseworthy!

Thank You, Queen!

Indeed!

Yes!

During the call, Queen Elizabeth said, "I am very impressed by what you have achieved already. I am very glad to have been able to join you today." Talking about the call with the Queen, 24-year-old Alexandra Atkins, from the Welsh city of Swansea said, "What was really nice was that, while you could tell she had never done that kind of call for work before, she really took it in her stride."

The queen has been isolating with her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle over the past three months. She spoke to the carers for around 20 minutes on June 4. The Queen had logged in online from the castle's Oak Room. After the interaction was posted on social media, netizens commented that they were glad to see the Queen interacting with people through a video call. Earlier this month, photos of the Queen riding a horse as the UK eases Covid-19 restrictions were widely shared on social media platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Britain Carers Week Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 COVID-19 Pandemic Princess Anne Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth II Royal Family
You might also like
TPG to Buy 0.9% Stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 4,547 Crore: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
News

TPG to Buy 0.9% Stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 4,547 Crore: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
Patanjali Claims Cure For Coronavirus; Clinical Trials of Medicine 100% Successful, Says CEO Acharya Balkrishna
News

Patanjali Claims Cure For Coronavirus; Clinical Trials of Medicine 100% Successful, Says CEO Acharya Balkrishna
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Kylie Jenner Launches Her Face Mask Range With Red Lips And Her Name Inscribed on it Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (See Pictures)
Fashion

Kylie Jenner Launches Her Face Mask Range With Red Lips And Her Name Inscribed on it Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (See Pictures)
Bhopal Allows All Religious Places Except Those in Containment Zones to Re-Open From June 15
News

Bhopal Allows All Religious Places Except Those in Containment Zones to Re-Open From June 15
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React
PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
News

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
Deepika Singh's Mother Finally Starts Her COVID-19 Treatment in a Delhi Hospital After She Seeks Help from CM Arvind Kejriwal
TV

Deepika Singh's Mother Finally Starts Her COVID-19 Treatment in a Delhi Hospital After She Seeks Help from CM Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement