Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): American tech-giant Facebook announced that the company is refocusing on its services for the 'young adults' after concerns about declining usage among teens and young adults were raised.

As per The Verge, the comment by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was made on a call with investors on Monday where the investors spoke about Facebooks' concerns about declining usage among teens and young adults.

"So much of our services have gotten dialed to be the best for the most people who use them, rather than specifically for young adults," Zuckerberg said.

He also said that Tik Tok is one of the most effective competitors the company has ever faced and suggested the change will be more than just lip service.

Facebook usage among older users will grow slower than it otherwise would have because of the changes, Zuckerberg said. Even with those tradeoffs, he said, "I think it's the right approach."

According to The Verge, Zuckerberg expects the changes to take years. One of the more immediate shifts could be to Instagram, which he said will see "significant changes" to lean further into video and make Reels "a more central part of the experience."

The Verge reported earlier on leaked Facebook documents showing the company's alarm at seeing declining usage, with a precipitous drop predicted in the years ahead. The documents also show the ideas Facebook considered to increase usage among younger users, including revamped groups, job finding tools, and a new feature called 'mood feeds'. (ANI)

