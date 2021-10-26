Pakistan defeated New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Group 2 match in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. This was the Babar Azam-led team’s second consecutive win in the competition which puts them in a great position to advance from the group. It was another perfect display from the 2009 champions as they continue their quest of winning another title. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 clash. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand, playing their first-ever T20I game in Sharjah, were pegged back early by the Pakistan bowlers as Haris Rauf and the spinner kept the runs in check while picking up regular wickets as they restricted the Kiwis to a sub-par score. And while chasing, the Pakistan batters looked great as despite some hiccups they managed to get over the line. PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup Highlights.

# This is the first time New Zealand have lost their opening game at a T20 World Cup

# Pakistan are unbeaten in UAE since 2016

# Pakistan recorded their fourth win over New Zealand at T20 World Cups

# Haris Rauf (4/22) registered his career-best figures in T20Is

# Tim Southee picked up his 100th wicket in T20Is

# New Zealand played their first T20 International at Sharjah Stadium

# This was the first time Daryll Mitchell played as an opener for NZ in 14 T20Is

Both New Zealand and Pakistan will now turn their attention towards their upcoming games as they aim to move closer to their objectives of making it into the semis. The Black Caps will take on Virat Kohli’s India in their next match while Babar Azam’s team will face Afghanistan.

