Expanding its product portfolio, the Chinese phone maker Oppo launched a new smartphone under its A-series for the home market. The new Oppo A56 5G is a mid-range offering, which will be available as a single variant - 6GB + 128GB. It is priced at CNY 1,599 (around Rs 18,800) and comes in three colours Cloud Smoke Blue, Soft Fog Black, and Wind Chime Purple. Oppo is currently accepting pre-orders for the smartphone in China. Oppo K9s Smartphone With 64MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

Oppo A56 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The key highlights of the new Oppo A56 are dual camera setup, waterdrop notch at the front, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and more.

In terms of specifications, Oppo A56 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ with a 60Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Do note, the internal memory can be expanded using an SDXC card. It runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box.

Oppo A56 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo)

For photos and videos, the phone gets a dual-camera module at the back that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. The front camera is an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with no fast charging provision.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2021 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).