Tech News | Foldable IPhone May Launch Only in White: Report

Washington [US], June 8 (ANI): Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone has surfaced in its most detailed form yet, with newly shared dummy unit images offering the clearest look at the device's design ahead of its expected launch in 2026.

The latest images obtained by Mac Rumours also suggest that the foldable iPhone could debut in a single white colour option.

Also Read | 'Tharki Chokro' Singer Swaroop Khan Reacts After Being Mistakenly Declared Dead Online, Says Family Could Have Been Extremely Disturbed.

As per Mac Rumours, detailed photographs of what appears to be a finalised foldable iPhone dummy unit. Dummy units are non-functional models typically used by accessory manufacturers to develop cases and other products before a device is officially announced.

The previous reports obtained by Mac Rumours show the early-production dummy models of the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, providing the first visual indication of the device's passport-style folding form factor.

Also Read | 24 Indian Seafarers Stranded Near Strait Of Hormuz Seek Urgent Indian Navy Help After Reported Vessel Attack Off Oman Coast.

The newly revealed model is significantly more detailed and offers a clearer view of both the exterior and display design.

The images closely match design rumours that have circulated in recent months.

As per Mac Rumours, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style design with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Reports suggest it will include a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner OLED screen, making it slightly smaller than the iPad mini when unfolded.

According to existing reports and the latest dummy unit, the device could feature an ultra-thin 4.5mm titanium frame.

The volume buttons appear to be positioned on the top edge, while the design reportedly omits Apple's Action Button.

The foldable model is also expected to use Touch ID instead of Face ID and include a horizontal dual-camera setup mounted on an iPhone Air-style camera plateau.

The latest images reveal several additional design details. The cover display appears to stretch edge-to-edge with subtly curved sides.

The camera flash is positioned below the rear microphone within the camera module, while the microphone itself features a redesigned pattern consisting of seven drilled holes. The front-facing camera on the inner display is located in the top-left corner, a placement that could affect how Apple implements Dynamic Island-related features.

One of the most notable details concerns the device's colour. The reports support a recent claim by a professional leaker who suggested that the foldable iPhone may not be available in black and could launch exclusively in white.

As per Mac Rumours, Apple intended to avoid bold colour choices and focus on more traditional finishes for the device.

A limited launch colour strategy would not be unprecedented for Apple. Products such as the Apple Watch Ultra and Vision Pro initially debuted with only a single colour option.

Similarly, the iPhone X launched in 2017 in just Silver and Space Grey before Apple expanded colour choices with later generations.

The foldable iPhone is currently expected to be unveiled in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

According to Mac Rumours, the device is expected to carry a starting price above USD 2,000, positioning it among Apple's most premium consumer products to date. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)