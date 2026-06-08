24 Indian Seafarers Stranded Near Strait Of Hormuz Seek Urgent Indian Navy Help After Reported Vessel Attack Off Oman Coast

A prominent Indian maritime union has reached out to national authorities and international bodies seeking the immediate rescue of 24 Indian seafarers. The crew members are aboard a commercial vessel that was reportedly attacked off the coast of Oman on Sunday. The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) issued an urgent plea for assistance via a social media post on X, directly tagging the Indian Navy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The union identified the ship’s location coordinates near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Iran-Israel War: IRGC Launches ‘Operation Nasr’, Strikes Nevatim and Tel Nof Air Bases in Fresh Attack on Israel.

Details regarding the nature of the attack, the identity of the vessel, its flag state, and the current physical condition of the 24 crew members have not yet been released by the union. As of Monday afternoon, official confirmation regarding the incident remains pending. The Indian Navy, the MEA, and relevant government agencies have not yet released public statements or acknowledged the distress call. The reported maritime incident occurs against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Regional stability has deteriorated following the recent direct military escalations between Israel and Iran. Donald Trump Calls on Israel and Iran To ‘Immediately Stop Shooting’ As Tensions Escalate.

24 Indian Seafarers Stranded Near Hormuz

🚨BREAKING🚨: 🇮🇳🇴🇲 INDIAN CREW UNDER ATTACK: The vessel MARIVEX has reportedly come under attack off the coast of Oman. All 24 crew members on board are Indian nationals. Initial reports indicate a lifeboat has been damaged as authorities monitor the developing situation. pic.twitter.com/0UYEcsGbTN — Al Hind (@AlHind0) June 8, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz, located near the reported position of the distressed vessel, serves as one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints. Roughly one-fifth of the world's liquid petroleum consumption passes through the narrow corridor daily, making commercial shipping highly sensitive to regional conflicts. The Indian Navy has routinely deployed warships to the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea regions over the past several years under 'Operation Sankalp' to ensure the safety of Indian-flagged merchant vessels. It remains unclear if a naval asset has yet been diverted to investigate the union's coordinates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Time Of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).