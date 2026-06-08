‘Tharki Chokro’ Singer Swaroop Khan Reacts After Being Mistakenly Declared Dead Online, Says Family Could Have Been Extremely Disturbed

Bollywood singer Swaroop Khan, the voice behind chartbusters like 'Tharki Chokro' from PK and 'Ghoomar' from Padmaavat, found himself at the centre of a distressing online mix-up this week when major search engines, including Google, erroneously declared him deceased. The false information, which reportedly surfaced around June 2, 2026, caused widespread panic among his fans and well-wishers before Khan himself stepped forward to quell the rumours. Fact Check: Action Star Jackie Chan Is Alive; Viral Facebook Post Claiming Actor’s Death Is False, Fans Slam Yet Another Hoax (View Post).

Khan, who hails from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, took to social media to address the startling error, sharing a screenshot of the incorrect listing with a humorous yet firm message: "Abhi hum zinda hain" (I am still alive), tagging Google India in his post.

Swaroop Khan Shuts Down Death Hoax

Speaking to HT City, the 34-year-old singer expressed his initial disbelief and laughter upon seeing the false report, stating, "One of my friends shared it with me and my manager. When I saw it, I started laughing. I thought, 'What is this? I am sitting here alive and well, and I have been declared dead.'" However, he quickly acknowledged the serious implications of such misinformation.

Singer Swaroop Khan Says ‘Abhi Hum Zinda Hain’ As His Death Rumours Go Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swaroop khan (@musical_swaroop)

Khan revealed that the mix-up likely occurred due to the recent passing of another folk singer from Rajasthan who shared the same name and hailed from the Manganiyar community. "A folk singer named Swaroop Khan recently passed away in an accident. Our names, city and profession are similar, so perhaps the information got mixed up somewhere," he explained. He further emphasised the potential emotional toll such incorrect news could have on his family, remarking, "Thankfully, it didn't reach my family first. Otherwise, they would have been extremely worried."

The singer called for stricter safeguards on public platforms like Wikipedia, which he believes was the source of the initial error, to prevent similar incidents. "There should be stricter safeguards in place. If platforms are displaying detailed information about public figures, they should have proper verification systems before any changes are made," he asserted. His team acted promptly, and the erroneous information on Wikipedia was corrected within hours.

Who Is Swaroop Khan?

Swaroop Khan, born on August 6, 1991, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is a prominent Indian playback and folk singer. He gained national recognition as the fourth runner-up on the fifth season of the popular reality television show Indian Idol in 2010, where his powerful vocals and ability to fuse traditional Rajasthani folk music with contemporary styles captivated audiences.

His foray into Bollywood playback singing began with the title track for the 2010 film The Film Emotional Atyachaar, a break he credits to veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri. Khan's career skyrocketed with his rendition of "Tharki Chokro" from the 2014 blockbuster PKI, starring Aamir Khan. Shakti Kapoor REACTS to Viral Death Hoax on Instagram, Threatens To File Cyber Complaint (Watch Video).

He has continued to contribute to Bollywood with songs like 'Paan Dukaniya' from Bholaa (2023) and has also released several independent singles, including “Kaun Thagwa” (2024), “Ishq Hi Kaafi” (2025), and “Aajaa Dheerara” (2026). Swaroop Khan is widely recognized for his efforts in revitalising folk genres and bringing the rich heritage of the Manganiyar community to mainstream and international stages.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Swaroop Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).