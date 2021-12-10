Washington, December 10: American tech giant Google has announced that games found on Google Play will get native support on Windows 10 and 11 starting next year.

As per GSm Arena, the news was confirmed by a spokesperson from Google during this year's Game Awards.

Given that Microsoft already has a partnership with Amazon to list its apps on Windows 11's Microsoft Store, it was just a matter of time for Google to step in as well.

The spokesperson didn't detail much about the upcoming move but he did say that games will be available through a Google app developed on Windows 10 and 11 and there's going to be a sense of continuity.

