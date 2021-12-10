Mumbai, December 10: In a tragic incident, a minor boy lost his life in a hit-and-run road accident in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday morning. His parents, who were also with him, escaped with minor injuries. According to reports, the deceased and his parents were hit by a speeding car in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital where he died under treatment. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway. Haryana Road Accident: 5 Dead After Car Rams Into Pile of Bricks in Gurugram.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the 7-year-old deceased, identified as Sangharsh Gawali, and his parents, identified as Rajeshri Gavali and Kanwarlal Gavali, were all crossing the road when a speeding car came from the side of Pune city and hit the trio from behind. The driver of the car then fled the spot. While his parents sustained injuries, the minor boy died during the treatment at the hospital. Mercedes Benz Rams 6 Vehicles in Bengaluru; One Dead, Six Injured in Indiranagar.

The deceased boy and his parents lived in Kalewadi phata. A case has been registered under section 279 and section 304(a) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 184, 119/177, 132(1)(c) and 179 of Motor Vehicle Act against the accused at the Wakad police station in this regard. Investigation in the matter is underway.

A similar incident was reported from Pune in November end. According to reports, an elderly man was killed in a hit and run case on Mumbai-Satara highway stretch. The deceased was reportedly crossing the highway when a speeding vehicle came and hit him. A case was registered in the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 09:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).