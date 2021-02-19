Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): The American multinational technology company Microsoft has come up with its new Windows 10 update that is focused on improving remote work for users.

Concerning the COVID-19 outbreak, Microsoft's next major update to Windows 10, version 21H1, will be delivered in the first half of 2021 and will focus on improving remote work scenarios, according to The Verge.

It is a tradition for the Bill Gates founded company to deliver two updates per year, with a major dropping in spring while smaller in the fall. But this time, Microsoft seems to have reversed its ritual.

John Cable, Microsoft's head of Windows Servicing and Delivery explained that "Windows 10, version 21H1 will have a scoped set of features improving security, remote access, and quality."

"The features we are releasing in this update are focused on the core experiences that customers have told us they're relying on most right now," he added.

As per The Verge, these improvements will include:

1. Windows Hello multicamera support to set the default as the external camera when both external and internal Windows Hello cameras are present.

2. Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements including optimizing document opening scenario times.

3. Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvement to support remote work scenarios.

4. With the Windows camera change, the user will soon have the option to connect an outside Windows Hello camera and get the advantages of facial location on a PC that as of now has a Windows Hello camera built-in.

The new features by the company have been specially designed for the tech-savvies to improve support for remote working.

This incorporates improving report opening times for Microsoft's inherent anti-virus programming, and execution enhancements for the administration and configuration side of Windows.

As per the reports, the 21H1 update will also install very quickly. The Verge quoted that, "Microsoft has started testing this 21H1 update with beta testers today and it's planning to make it available to all Windows 10 users later in the first half of this calendar year."

Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up to launch a larger Windows 10 update based on 'sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows' later in 2021. (ANI)

