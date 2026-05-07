1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Acclaimed actress Sai Pallavi, known for her powerful performances in South Indian cinema, recently opened up about her initial hesitations regarding her role in the upcoming film Ek Din. In a candid conversation alongside co-star Junaid Khan, Pallavi revealed that she briefly struggled with self-doubt, believing she might have been a "miscast" for the project. ‘Ek Din’ Box Office Collection: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Film Struggles To Cross INR 5 Crore Mark in Week 1.

Sai Pallavi on Why She Was a ‘Miscast’ in ‘Ek Din’

Despite her established reputation, Pallavi admitted that the transition to a lighter, Hindi-language script brought unexpected pressure. Having spent much of her career portraying emotionally heavy characters in Tamil and Telugu films, the actress sought out Ek Din as a creative shift toward a more lighthearted "Before Sunrise" vibe.

However, during the production phase, she began to question if her natural intensity suited the role. "I was very scared... I think I'm a little extra serious, and I thought I was miscast," Pallavi shared. She recalled telling the team that she felt someone else might have been better suited for the part, citing her serious demeanour as a potential mismatch for the film's tone.

Junaid Khan Rejects Sai Pallavi's Self-Doubt

Junaid Khan, making his highly anticipated debut, was quick to disagree with Pallavi’s self-assessment. Recalling his reaction to the first cut of the film, Khan described her performance as "spectacular."

He specifically highlighted her ability to portray complex scenes, such as playing a character under the influence of alcohol despite being a teetotaler in real life, as proof of her suitability. "I don’t think I’ve seen somebody play drunk so well... you are absolutely wrong," Khan told her, reinforcing that her presence was vital to the film's narrative.

Navigating New Challenges and ‘Live Sound’

Beyond character fit, Pallavi faced technical hurdles, most notably the film's use of "live sound." For her first major foray into Hindi cinema, the actress had expected to fix any linguistic nuances during the dubbing process.

"They said, 'Dub? We’re doing live sound.' That shook my world," she admitted. The pressure of delivering perfect Hindi dialogue on set in real-time was a significant departure from her previous experiences, though she eventually embraced the challenge after being told her natural accent added an "adorable" quality to the character.

Watch Sai Pallavis Candid Conversation With Junaid Khan:

More About ‘Ek Din’

While much of the film’s plot remains under wraps, Ek Din is widely reported to be a remake of the acclaimed 2015 Thai film One Day. The story is expected to follow a poignant romantic arc between two individuals, set against the scenic backdrop of Japan. Production for the film reportedly wrapped up earlier this year after an intensive shooting schedule in several international locations. Aamir Khan Moved to Tears at Son Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’ Promotional Event in Mumbai (Watch Video).

The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, marking a high-profile launch for Junaid Khan. For Sai Pallavi, Ek Din serves as a crucial entry point into the Hindi film industry, further diversifying her filmography after a decade of dominance in the South.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (YouTube channel of Aamir Khan Talkies). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).