Neetu Kapoor Asks Paparazzi ‘Hum Kuch Nahi Hain?’ After Low Turnout at ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ Screening (Watch Video)

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Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor expressed visible surprise and disappointment Wednesday night during a special screening of her upcoming film, Daadi Ki Shaadi. Upon arriving at the Mumbai venue, the actor questioned the sparse turnout of paparazzi, leading to a candid exchange about the industry's focus on younger stars. The event, held ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 8, was intended to celebrate the comedy-drama, which also marks the acting debut of Neetu’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Historic Acting Debut: How Neetu Kapoor and Daughter Laughed Their Way Into ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’.

Why Neetu Kapoor Got Disappointed With Paparazzi

As Neetu Kapoor arrived at the screening, she noticed significantly fewer photographers than is typical for a high-profile Kapoor family event. Addressing the small group present, she remarked in Hindi, "There are very few people today."

One photographer responded by explaining that many of their colleagues had attended a separate event the previous evening because her son, Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt, were present. Stunned by the implication that the turnout depended solely on the younger stars, Neetu reportedly replied, "Kyun, hum log kuch nahi hain? (Why, do we not matter at all?)"

Neetu Singh Disappointed After Low Paparazzi Attendance at ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ Screening in Mumbai

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The photographers quickly attempted to reassure the actor, insisting that was not the case, before she proceeded to pose for photos with Riddhima.

A Family Affair

The screening served as a major milestone for the family, as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni stepped into the spotlight as an actor for the first time. The evening also saw support from other industry veterans, including Aamir Khan, who praised Riddhima’s performance, jokingly noting she "outshined" her brother Ranbir in her debut. The previous night’s screening, which drew a larger media crowd, featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt showing support for the project.

While that event saw some tension with Ranbir requesting space from a crowded media pack, the contrast in attendance the following night highlights the evolving and often fickle nature of celebrity media coverage. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Debut: Rishi Kapoor’s Daughter Becomes Oldest Kapoor Debutant at 45 in Kapil Sharma’s ‘Dadi Ki Shaadi’.

About ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’

Directed by Ashish R Mohan, Daadi Ki Shaadi is a family-centric comedy starring Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Sadia Khateeb. The plot follows a chaotic household where the matriarch (played by Neetu) decides to remarry, sparking a series of humorous and emotional hurdles for her family. The film is scheduled for a wide theatrical release this Friday, May 8, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).