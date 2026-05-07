Sunjay Kapur Net Worth and the Role of Mediator in Estate Dispute

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The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 7, appointed former Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as mediator to facilitate a settlement in the inheritance dispute surrounding the estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, former chairman of auto components maker Sona Comstar. The court’s intervention comes weeks after Kapur’s death on June 12, 2025, following a cardiac arrest during a polo match in London.

The dispute involves competing claims over family assets and interests linked to the Sona Group. The proceedings before the apex court arise from a plea filed by Kapur’s mother, octogenarian Rani Kapur, who has sought protection of the family estate and challenged the functioning of the Rani Kapur Family Trust. The respondents include Kapur’s widow Priya Sachdev Kapur, his sister Mandira Kapur Smith and other family members, including children from his earlier marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor. Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Delhi High Court Grants Interim Relief to Karisma Kapoor’s Children, Bars Priya Kapur From Alienating Late Businessman’s Assets.

Sunjay Kapur Net Worth

Sunjay Kapur was among India’s prominent business figures in the automotive components sector. According to Forbes, his net worth was estimated at USD 1.2 billion (around INR 10,300 crore), earning him a place on the World’s Billionaires List in 2022.

Reports suggest Kapur’s wealth exceeded the combined estimated net worth of the extended Kapoor family, which is believed to be around INR 2,000 crore. Karisma Kapoor’s reported net worth stands at approximately INR 120 crore. New Twist in Sunjay Kapur Will Row; Karisma Kapoor and Her Children’s Portuguese Citizenship Move Amid INR 30,000 Crore Inheritance Dispute!

Kapur joined Sona Comstar in 2015 after the death of his father, Surinder Kapur, who founded the company in 1995. Under his leadership, the Gurugram-based company expanded its global footprint with operations in India, China, Mexico, Serbia and the United States.

According to Forbes, Sona Comstar operates 12 factories and employs more than 5,000 people worldwide. The rise in electric vehicle demand contributed significantly to the company’s growth. In the financial year ending March 2025, the company reported revenue of 35.5 billion rupees (around $412 million), marking a 12% increase, with EV components contributing nearly 36% of total income.

Following his death, Sona Comstar and the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) paid tribute to Kapur. “A visionary leader, Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose,” the statement said.

“Kapur, a respected leader and visionary, was a passionate advocate for the automotive components industry. Under his stewardship, ACMA witnessed significant progress in global competitiveness and EV readiness,” it added.

Dispute Over Family Assets and Trust

The legal dispute intensified after Sunjay Kapur’s death, with disagreements emerging over the control of family assets and entities linked to the Sona Group.

In her plea before the Supreme Court, Rani Kapur alleged that the creation and functioning of the Rani Kapur Family Trust transferred substantial assets without her informed consent. She claimed that after suffering a stroke in 2017, certain documents, including allegedly blank papers, were obtained from her under the guise of administrative formalities.

The petition further alleged that control over key entities and assets shifted rapidly following Kapur’s death. The case involves multiple stakeholders within the family, including Priya Sachdev Kapur, Mandira Kapur Smith and Kapur’s children from his earlier marriage with Karisma Kapoor.

What the Supreme Court Said

During the hearing, the Supreme Court urged the parties to avoid prolonged litigation and resolve the matter amicably through dialogue. The bench of justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan observed that family inheritance disputes involving large estates are better settled through mediation than adversarial court proceedings.

“The only thing required is a positive frame of mind…and an approach that ‘we want to resolve’…” the bench said. The court also advised family members not to turn the matter into “a source of entertainment for others” and directed them not to make public statements or social media posts regarding the dispute.

In an earlier hearing, the bench had similarly urged the parties to seek a negotiated settlement. “Why are you all fighting? This is not the age for your client to fight…go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z,” the court had observed.

Role of Justice DY Chandrachud as Mediator

With the consent of the parties, the Supreme Court appointed former CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud to mediate the dispute and facilitate discussions between the family members.

The court said it would await a preliminary mediation report before taking up the matter again in early August. While the proceedings remain pending before the apex court, the mediation process is expected to explore the possibility of a comprehensive settlement outside adversarial litigation.

The appointment of Justice Chandrachud signals the court’s preference for a negotiated resolution in a dispute involving one of India’s prominent business families and a multi-crore corporate estate.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV, Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).