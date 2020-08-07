California [US], Aug 7 (ANI): Video streaming service Netflix has announced support for the Hindi language across its platform.

According to Techcrunch, users can choose the Hindi language from the 'Manage Profiles' section on the welcome screen which will then allow subscribers to sign up, search, and make payments in the Hindi language.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content at Netflix India, said the new user interface will make the platform more accessible and suitable for members who prefer Hindi.

"Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi," Techcrunch quoted Shergill as saying in a statement. (ANI)

